Hamilton County BOE short hundreds of poll workers

Tri-STate schools are moving to remote instruction, and officials are postponing public events. Sports teams are suspending their seasons and hospitals are coordinating their response plans as COVID-19 spreads throughout the country.

Of immediate concern to the Hamilton County Board of Elections is finding enough poll workers. A significant number have withdrawn from serving, officials said during a press conference

Thursday. Now they’re asking volunteers to come out and help.

Measures are being taken to keep voters and staff safe, officials said.

“After each voter signs in on the poll book they will simply wipe the screen,” Director of Elections Sherry Poland explained.

“Our staff have used CDC protocols with regard to using hand sanitizer disinfecting wipes for all high-touch areas,” Board Member Alex Triantafilou said. “We’re prepared. I want you all to know that.”

The Board of Elections needs around 2,300 poll workers, officials say, and while many volunteers have stepped in to help, they are still short by nearly 350.

