Local Casinos close to stop spread of Covid-19

coronavirus feature image for WOSL

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital 

 

Many area Casinos including Jack Casino, Miami Valley Gaming and Belterra Park have shut their doors to comply with Ohio Governor Mike Dewine and the Ohio Department of Health barring the  gathering of 100 people or more.

Jack Casino issued a statement on Friday:

“Although JACK Casino Cincinnati has no reports of presumptive or positive cases of coronavirus/COVID-10, in compliance with the requirements of the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-01-D and the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC), regulators of Ohio’s four casinos, we will temporarily be closed effective midnight tonight due to growing concerns around the coronavirus/COVID-19.

“Our highest priority is always the health and safety of our team members and guests. We have implemented a number of measures to help provide a safe and comfortable environment to our guests and team members, including enhanced cleaning protocols by our team members who have worked diligently around the clock sanitizing all surfaces throughout the complex. We are also in the process of communicating with guests and team members and introducing enhanced team member benefits during this time of temporary closure.” 

 

Many casinos have no reopening date as of this report.

Stay tuned for updates at RnBCincy.com

 

