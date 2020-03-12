CLOSE
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

NBA Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus; League Suspends Season

The NBA announced Wednesday that it has suspended its season until further notice. This news comes after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus prior to their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to ESPN’s Royce Young, the detection of the illness forced spectators to be evacuated from the arena just before tipoff. Players and referees remained in the locker rooms for hours.

The NBA says it “will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Stay tuned as this story continues to develop

NBA Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus; League Suspends Season  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Photos
Close