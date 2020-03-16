CLOSE
'Resident Evil 3' Demo Arriving This Week, Resistance Open Beta Later This Month

The Resistance Beta will be available until launch. 

Release Date For 'Resident Evil 3' Demo & Resistance Beta Announced

Source: Capcom / Resident Evil 3 Remake

Need something to do while you’re social distancing locked down in your home, Capcom got you. The company announced the demo for the remake of Resident Evil 3 is arriving this week.

On March 19th, PlayStation 4, Xbox One X, and PC owners will be able to download the Resident Evil 3 demo and play as Jill Valentine and try to escape Racoon City and the insanely dangerous Nemesis. In a blog post announcing the demo’s release date, Capcom reveals the Resident Evil 3 will focus on the action more but warns you not to go wasting ammo.

“While there’s a bit more focus on action in Resident Evil 3 compared to last year’s Resident Evil 2, you won’t want to go in guns blazing – it may be a demo, but you’ll need to conserve your ammo and items if you want to stand a chance of surviving.”

The demo wasn’t the only thing announced, Capcom also revealed when players could partake in the open beta for Resident Evil Resistance, the online co-op horror game that takes place in the RE universe. Things will officially kick off on March 27 and will allow players to try out four of the games six survivors and a single “mastermind” named Daniel Fabron. The Resistance Beta will be available until launch.

As for the demo, it would seem this one is not timed like Resident Evil 2’s 1-Shot timed trial.

Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Resistance both arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One X, and PC April 3, looking forward to adding this to our #quarantineliving list of games to play.

