CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Ohio Barbershops, Hair, Makeup & Nail Salons & Spas Close Due To COVID-19

We are officially on our own.

Woman getting hair straightened in salon

Source: Yellow Dog Productions / Getty

Some of us may be coming out of this coronavirus quarantine looking like a hot mess. It was announced Wednesday that Governor Mike Dewine and the Ohio Health Department has ordered barber shops, hair, nail and makeup salons and spas to closed their doors until further notice.

DeWine stressed that it is a preemptive measure and that all small businesses will be back up and running once the number of cases has lowered.

To say when that will happen has been debated. Trump has agreed with CDC scientists saying the virus can linger on until July or August. Will that mean business, schools, and stores will be closed during that time, we don’t know.

You can stay up-to-date on what’s going on in Ohio by texting CORONA614 to 71007. Text messages and data may apply.

Source: 10TV

Ohio Barbershops, Hair, Makeup & Nail Salons & Spas Close Due To COVID-19  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 6 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close