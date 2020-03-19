Places to Get Discounted or Free Food Around Central Ohio

The COVID-19 virus is hitting Central Ohio citizens in many ways and the last thing anyone should be worrying about is providing food for their children. So many area schools and restaurants are offering discounted or free meals for your children while they are on hiatus from school.
We’ve collected a list below for you:
Area Restaurants:
Piada: Free kids meals for K-12 students between 10:45am-1pm
Smoked on High Barbeque: Starting 3/18/2020, kids can get an order of drummies or pulled chicken for free for the next 3 weeks.
Nasty’s Sports Bar and Restaurant in Hilliard: Kids eat free Sunday’s and Monday’s
Uber Eats: waived all delivery fees
Greek Express: free lunch to school-aged kids Monday-Friday 11am-2pm
Fusion: $1 Peanut Butter and Jelly Rolls through app and in-store
El Rodeo Mexican: Free meals K-12 Monday-Friday from 2pm-5pm (no purchase necessary)
Roosters: Free kids meals age 12 and younger starting 3/16/2020 through 4/5/2020
All People’s Fresh Market: open for regular hours #614-445-7342
Local Food Pantries:
Mid Ohio Food Bank
Assistance available for families in need call 614-277-3663 for more info
St. Stephen’s Community House Food Pantry
Food Nutrition Center: available for all Franklin County Residents (no zip code restrictions). Families can visit 1x a week through March 2020. Food will be pre-boxed foods ONLY.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday 12pm-3pm
Tuesday and Thursday 3p-6p
**NOTE: if never been to the food pantry will need to bring proof of residency and ID
Diapers: available for children under 3 years old
Go to: SaintstephensCH.org for updated information and their blog
Gladden Community House
PIP and HEAP with the Breathing Association: only contact via phone call and NO face to face
After School Program: Monday-Friday from 1:30p-4:30p children can get dinner who are within the zip code
Food Pantry: zip code only and will receive pre-boxed food
Serving Zip Codes: 43204, 43222, 43223, 43215 and west of the Scioto River.
WIC:
-EVERYONE Contact via phone call before going to an appointment
-Do not have to see the infant, but will need to provide birth certificate
-Children 1-5 years old have to be seen, but this will be a short 10-15 min visit and are eliminating medical portion (height/weight)
United Methodist Free Store: CLOSED until further notice
JOIN:
Starting next week 10:30am-1:30pm (out of the building by 2pm)
-Possible donated food
-NO birth certificates due to vital office being closed
School System Breakfast/Lunches:
Columbus City School Locations: Monday-Friday (Breakfast 8am-9am and Lunch 11am-1pm)
Linden-McKinley Stem Academy
South 7-12
Buckeye Middle School
Independence High School
Columbus Afrocentric Early College
Sherwood Middle School
Centennial High School
Columbus Global Academy
Mifflin High School
Woodward Park Middle School
West High School
Starling PreK-8
Wedgewood Middle School
Dublin City Schools: Monday-Friday 9a-2p (grab and go)
Dublin Scioto High School
Riverside Elementary
Pickerington Local Schools: Monday-Friday 11:30a-12:30p (grab and go)
Tussing Elementary
Harmon Middle School
Ridgeview Jr. High
Groveport Madison Schools: Monday-Friday 11:30am-12:30pm for children under 18 years old
Asbury Elementary
Dunloe Elementary
Glendening Elementary
Madison Elementary
Middle School Central
Middle School North
Worthington Schools Monday-Friday 10a-1p
Thomas Worthington High school
Worthington Kilbourne High School
Slate Hill Elementary
Canal Winchester Local Schools: Monday-Friday (grab and go)
Check school website for full details (http://www.cwschools.org/)
Westerville City Schools
Starting 3/19/2020 will have food delivery. Check website
Hilliard City Schools
Pick up and Delivery details will be available on 3/18/2020
On 3/16 and 3/17 from 10am to 1pm-grab a lunch (child that this is for must be present)
Bexley Schools
Breakfast and Lunch available 2x’s per week at 4 different locations
(NOTE: only for students who qualify for free lunches)-Check website for details
Reynoldsburg City Schools
-March 17-20 meals can be picked up between 11a-1p
French Run Elementary
Hannah Ashton Middle School
Reynoldsburg High School Livingston Campus
-March 23-27 meals can be picked up between 11a-1p at French Run Elementary
Reynoldsburg High School Livingston Campus
-March 30-April 3 meals can be picked up between 11a-1p at French Run Elementary
French Run Elementary
Hannah Ashton Middle School
Reynoldsburg High School Livingston Campus
Grandview Heights Schools: Monday-Friday (grab and go meals)
Breakfast: 8am-8:15am at Edison Commons
Lunch: 11am-11:30am at Edison Commons
Gahanna Jefferson Schools: 11a-1p
March 18 (3 days worth of food) , March 23 (5 days worth of food) and March 30 (5 days worth of food)
Goshen Lane Elementary
Royal Manor Elementary
Middle School East
Middle School West
Lincoln High School
Other:
The LunchBox: will be passing out emergency bags of food throughout the duration of the school closures to families needing them most
