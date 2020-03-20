The Coronavirus and staying healthy was not our only worry as we woke up this morning. Several areas of Central Ohio experienced some major flooding.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the following roadways are closed:

S.R. 79 in Licking County was closed near James Parkway after water washed away part of the road.

The ramp from I-70 East Bound to I-270 Northbound is closed due to high water. Motorists should avoid the area.

The ramp from I-270 westbound to US-23 northbound is closed due to high water. Closures are expected to last several hours.

COLUMBUS: Flooding Closes several Roadways was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 100.3: