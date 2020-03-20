CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Would You Like A Deal?: PlayStation Announces Mega March Sale On Popular Video Games

There are literally hundreds of titles for you to choose from like Resident Evil 2 Remake all the way down to Tom Clancy's The Division 2. 

PlayStaion Announces Mega March Deal, Puts Tons of Games On Sale

Source: Capcom / Resident Evil 2

We already gave you a list of ridiculously long games you should play to help pass the time during the coronavirus shutdown. Now PlayStation has a great sale going on to help you stock up on the latest titles for the low low.

Now don’t worry, despite Gamestop feeling themselves a bit too much and staying open claiming it is an “essential service,” you won’t have the leave the safety of your home to purchase these titles.

There are literally hundreds of titles for you to choose from like Resident Evil 2 Remake all the way down to Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

  • Resident Evil 2: Deluxe Edition:  $22.99
  • Grand Theft Auto V: $14.99
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: $11.99
  • Fallout 4: Game of The Year Edition: $19.79
  • Monster Hunter: World: $14.99
  • The Last of Us Remastered: $14.99
  • Injustice 2: Legendary Edition: $17.99
  • Doom: $9.99
  • Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle: $17.99
  • Assassin’s Creed: Origins Deluxe Edition: $17.49
  • Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack: $29.99

This is just to name a few of the fan-favorite titles available for purchase cause there are hundreds of games on sale just waiting to be purchased. To see the complete list turn on your PS4 and hit the PlayStation Store, or you can you head here to start shopping immediately.

So go ham, we can’t promise you these games will stay at these great prices for long. This is definitely a great time to expand that video game collection of yours cause you got plenty of time on your hands now.

Photo: Capcom / Resident Evil 2

Would You Like A Deal?: PlayStation Announces Mega March Sale On Popular Video Games  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 8 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close