New Orleans Bounce Artist Go DJ Black N Mild Dies After Coronavirus Infection

The artist born Oliver Stokes Jr. was 44 years old.

Go DJ Black N Mild

Source: Facebook / Oliver Stokes

While the novel coronavirus spread and COVID-19 situation has been framed as most dire for the elderly, a New Orleans man under the age of 50 has died after being infected. Bounce artist Go DJ Black N Mild passed away on Thursday, one of two deaths related to coronavirus in the city that day.

NOLA.com reports that Go DJ Black N Mild, real name Oliver Stokes Jr., left his day gig at a New Orleans charter school with a fever on March 9 and never returned to work. The publication adds that he shared in his final Facebook post on March 11 which has since been scrubbed from the page said, “pneumonia not the flu” after telling someone on the page that he was being diligent in checking in about his health.

Stokes was a fixture in New Orleans’ music scene and helmed a “Bounce 104.5” mix show that highlighted the city’s homegrown music genre. He also worked as a DJ in Houston for KHOU and he also spun bounce records for New Orleans AM station WBOK.

GO DJ Black N Mild’s stage name was similar to that of producer BlaqNmilD, real name Adam Pigott, who has worked with Magnolia Shorty, Big Freedia, Lil Wayne, Master P, and other New Orleans stars. Pigott posted a video to Facebook Thursday to dispel the rumors that he succumbed to the virus due to the similarity of the stage names.

Stokes’ marital status or list of survivors hasn’t been published by any outlet as of yet. He was just 44 years old.

Rest powerfully in Peace, Go DJ Black N Mild.

Photo: Facebook

New Orleans Bounce Artist Go DJ Black N Mild Dies After Coronavirus Infection  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

