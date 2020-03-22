DJs are bringing the party to social media

The Covid-19 may have you in social distancing mode for awhile but the DJs are bringing the parties to a screen near you!

Numerous DJs including WOSL’s DJ Vader, DJ Diamond, DJ Ty Lyles are bringing the heat on their respective social media live feeds to keep moods upbeat and the people dancing.

Hip Hop Legend D-Nice has taken the social media party to the next level on Instagram topping almost 100k live viewers including Janet Jackson, Michelle Obama and Oprah tuning in to the party.

Make sure you stay turned in and put on your dancing shoes!