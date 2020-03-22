CLOSE
DJs are bringing the party to social media

Disc jockey working with vinyl records, overhead view

Source: Antonio Luiz Hamdan / Getty

 

The Covid-19 may have you in social distancing mode for awhile but the DJs are bringing the parties to a screen near you!

Numerous DJs including WOSL’s DJ Vader, DJ Diamond, DJ Ty Lyles are bringing the heat on their respective social media live feeds to keep moods upbeat and the people dancing.

Hip Hop Legend D-Nice has taken the social media party to the next level on Instagram topping almost 100k live viewers including Janet Jackson, Michelle Obama and Oprah tuning in to the party.

Make sure you stay turned in and put on your dancing shoes!

 

