Is Your Local Store Running Out Of Tampons & Pads? Here Are Five Dope Alternatives

Listen, during the coronavirus crisis, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and dry pasta are not the only things selling out across the country. Sadly, so are maxi pads and tampons, which we know puts anyone with a vagina and a menstruation cycle in a serious period pickle.

A recent Business Insider report wrote that Amazon is out of nearly every brand and variety, especially the most popular brands. That, and they won’t be restocking these essential items until after April 5. But don’t worry, ’cause there’s good news. We don’t have to rely on the old school way of dealing with our Aunt Flo. WE HAVE OPTIONS!

So If you’re open to trying to something new, there are plenty of sustainable and reusable fem-hygiene products, including SAALT’s menstrual cup, that can help ease our minds.

“It’s during times like this current pandemic that we realize just how unsustainable our dependence on disposable products really is. It was after a phone call I had with an aunt in Venezuela who was going through a similar scarcity crisis that actually sparked the idea to design the Saalt Cup,” Cherie Hoeger, Saalt Co-founder told HelloBeautiful.

“I remember her describing empty grocery shelves and people in a state of panic looking for basic commodities to care for their needs. I immediately thought of my five daughters and what I would do in her situation, which sparked a drive to be more aware of reusable solutions,” she added.

Hoeger also told us that SAALT’s cup ($29) can last up to 10 years and is a great solution for an emergency situation many folks are finding themselves in thanks to COVID-19.

“One Saalt Cup is reusable for up to 10 years! Imagine not having to buy tampons–ever. I honestly can’t remember the last time I had to plan for my period or visit the tampon aisle because I simply keep a cup in my purse and one in my car and I’m good to go! The Saalt Cup is really an ideal solution for an emergency situation because of its long-lasting convenience and safety over pads and tampons because it’s easily sanitized by boiling in water for 5 minutes,” she explains.

So are you ready to be a little adventurous? Here are five items to try:

1.) SAALT MENSTRUAL CUP ($29) OR THE DUO PACK; SMALL & REGULAR ($47)

“In times of crisis a $29 price tag also goes a long way in terms of savings over a decade, but what I have always valued most is the peace of mind of being able to care for myself and my family,” says Hoeger.

Per their website, “The Saalt Cup is a reusable soft silicone cup worn internally like a tampon but collects—rather than absorbs—your period. It stays in place by creating a seal between the cup and your vaginal wall. Once your cup is filled, you simply empty, rinse, and reinsert the cup for another 12 hours of protection.”

2.)THINX PERIOD UNDERWEAR ($24-$42)

When I think of period panties, I think of the ones I have ruined over the years, not pretty ones I can rock that are also a substitute for my beloved extra long-winged pads! But here we are and THINX has our backs for every type of flow—light, medium and heavy. Not only do they work, but they also have styles that absorb as much as 4 tampons.

3.) NIXIT MENSTRUAL CUP ($49)

This cup great for folks who normally use tampons and don’t mind inserting these types of items inside themselves. In addition, Nixit cups are super eco-friendly, offer up 12-hour protection (4 super tampons worth of flow) and are 100% medical-grade BPA-free silicone, suction-free and are plastic-free.

Most important, you can use cycle after cycle. All you have to do is sanitize them after each use. Oh, and there is free shipping for all U.S. orders!

4.) FLEX DISCS ONE-MONTH SUPPLY ($12.99)

This is pretty damn revolutionary. These discs, that are also inserted internally, catch the fluid, instead of absorbing it. Not only can you wear it for 12 hours, but you can also swim, workout and even have sex with these in (LEAK FREE) because you place them far up into your cervix. Just saying! Not everyone minds a little period nookie.

While the other products listed are reusable, these discs aren’t, so when you’re done, you pop them out and throw them in the trash.

5.) AISLE MAXI PAD ($19)

For folks who aren’t sure if they can handle products that require insertion, there are reusable maxi pads that may be pricey, but if you buy more over time versus what you spend on pads over the span of the year, it may be cheaper for you to invest in reusable ones.

One brand we adore is Aisle, whose styles are not only super cute, but are durable and can hold up, without leaks, on your heaviest of days.

We know that for some of you these five alternatives may be out of your comfort zone, but we’re never too old or rigid to try something new.

BEAUTIES: Have you ever used any of these menstrual items before? Are you having issues finding Kotex at your local drug or grocery stores?

Is Your Local Store Running Out Of Tampons & Pads? Here Are Five Dope Alternatives was originally published on hellobeautiful.com