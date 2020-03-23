CLOSE
Welcome to the World! Mike Epps and Wife Share a Video of Their Newborn, Indiana Rose [WATCH]

Mike Epps has so much to smile about while the world is in disarray! The 49-year-old actor is a proud papa to a beautiful newborn baby girl. Just days after he and his wife Kyra Epps welcomed their first child together, Mike shared with fans the first public photo of the precious baby.

The comedian, best known for his role as Day-Day Jones in “Next Friday”, uploaded an Instagram video of his baby girl decked in pink to introduce the world to Indiana Rose Epps. He is GLEAMING with joy.

“Allow us to introduce to you our newest addition to the family……..INDIANA ROSE EPPS she rollin her eyes all ready,” he wrote in an accompanying caption of the post. “we are so greatful God thank you for a healthy baby!”

Mother, Kyra Epps, seems to be doing great after childbirth. She shared her own photo with the world with a special little note to baby girl Indiana.

My Indiana Rose Epps! 9 pounds 12 ounces on 3/12. Mommy loves you beyond what I can even understand.

What a beautiful blessing! Congratulations to the Epps family on their baby girl!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Welcome to the World! Mike Epps and Wife Share a Video of Their Newborn, Indiana Rose [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

