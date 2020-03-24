CLOSE
2 Men Arrested After Blowing Up ATM In Georgia, Failing To Steal Any Cash

Two men accused of carrying out a series of successful ATM robberies by blowing them up in Florida allegedly decided to give their strategy a try in Georgia.

To say their plan backfired would be an understatement.

AJC.com reports that not only were they arrested, but they didn’t get away with any cash.

Mawdo Malick Sallah, 33, and Kirk Douglas Johnson, 34, were arrested Saturday night after the failed burglary attempt, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Their target was reportedly the ATM at the Bank of the Ozarks.

“The homemade device literally blew the ATM up, however the safe inside was left intact and was not breached,” according to the sheriff’s office. “… The type of device or how it is made will not be released.”

The duo were caught by Jackson County deputies and charged with first-degree arson, manufacture of an explosive device, second-degree criminal damage to property and conspiracy to commit a felony, the release said.

Sallah and Johnson are accused of stealing about $70,000 by exploding ATMs in the Tampa Bay, Fla., area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida. The Florida robberies took place between November and January.

They were booked into the Oconee County Jail, where they remained without bond Monday evening. The charges they face carry a mandatory minimum term of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

