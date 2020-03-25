How Columbus Police & Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Will Enforce Stay-At-Home Order!

Governor Mike DeWine recently issued a Stay-At-Home order for the entire state of Ohio in reaction to the viral pandemic sweeping the world.

The Columbus Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office plan to back to Governor’s orders and will be teaming up to enforce the state’s stay at home order.

A statement was released to the public today to help detail what the departments will be doing. According to the statement, deputies and officers will NOT be stopping motorists for the sole purpose of determining compliance with the stay at home order. If they respond to reports of groups of people congregating, or to a report of a business operating outside the confines of the order, they will use discretion to educate people they come into contact with about the importance of complying with the order. And lastly, they plan to deal with each incident on a case by case basis.

Officers and deputies will remain in close consultation with prosecutors and public health officials if a person refuses to comply with an order to disperse.

Source: NBC4i

Posted 3 hours ago

