Timbaland And Swizz Beatz Had A Virtual Beat Battle On Instagram Live

We’re all social distancing which has really altered our everyday lives. Musicians and entertainers are no different and have been relying on platforms like Instagram to entertain not only themselves, but also their fans.

Super-producers Swizz Beats and Timbaland, took to Instagram Live Tuesday night in a virtual beat battle.

“Attention. Attention. Attention […] It’s official. We doing this for the culture,” Timbaland announced in a since-deleted video Tuesday night. “Me and Swizzy gon’ go at it 10 o’clock, baby. IG Live. I done have the red blood in me. It’s gonna be a good one.”

Swizz explained how it would go down: The first round would consist of back-to-back classics from their catalogs, while Round Two would entail “certified joints you never heard. Just zones you never heard […] the zones, zones, zones.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: Close Thank you for subscribing!

Over 20,000 followers, including Diddy and Fat Joe, tuned in to watch Timbo and Swizz battle with tracks like Aaliyah’s “More Than a Woman,” the Lox’s “Fuck You,” Missy Elliot’s “Pass Da Blunt,” and Beyoncé’s “Upgrade U”.

And when Timbaland stopped to take a bathroom break, Swizz made sure to check him about washing his hands upon his return. “Did you wash your hands, man?” Swizz chided. “You know you gotta wash them things up. You know what’s going on out here, man.” LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. As entertaining as the battle was, some fans were wondering how different things would have been if Pharrell were included. Maybe they’ll catch wind of this feedback and return to IG Live for another round….with Pharrell.

Singers & Rappers Turned Actors 24 photos Launch gallery Singers & Rappers Turned Actors 1. Alicia Keys Source:PR Photo 1 of 24 2. Jill Scott Source:PR Photo 2 of 24 3. 50 Cent Source:PR Photo 3 of 24 4. Mos Def Source:AP Photo 4 of 24 5. Common Source:PR Photo 5 of 24 6. Lenny Kravitz Source:PR Photo 6 of 24 7. Ludacris Source:PR Photo 7 of 24 8. Brandy Source:PR Photo 8 of 24 9. Beyonce Source:PR Photo 9 of 24 10. Dave East 10 of 24 11. Bow Wow 11 of 24 12. Will Smith Source:PR Photos 12 of 24 13. Ice Cube Source:PR Photo 13 of 24 14. Tupac Source:AP Photo 14 of 24 15. Ice-T Source:PR Photo 15 of 24 16. LL Cool J Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. Queen Latifah Source:PR Photo 17 of 24 18. T.I. Source:PR Photo 18 of 24 19. Method Man Source:PR Photo 19 of 24 20. Snoop Dogg Source:PR Photo 20 of 24 21. Michael Jackson Source:PR Photo 21 of 24 22. Mariah Carey Source:PR Photo 22 of 24 23. Janet Jackson Source:PR Photo 23 of 24 24. Jennifer Hudson Source:PR Photo 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Singers & Rappers Turned Actors Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

Timbaland And Swizz Beatz Had A Virtual Beat Battle On Instagram Live was originally published on blackamericaweb.com