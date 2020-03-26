CLOSE
Blac Chyna Called Child Services On Rob Kardashian Over Alleged Burns To Daughter Dream

Blac Chyna called the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services to report alleged burns her daughter Dream suffered while in the care of her father Rob Kardashian.

According to Page Six, Chyna claims their 3-year-old daughter suffered “severe” burns while with her father. She claims Dream suffered a first-degree on her leg in February, and another burn on March 21 while with her father.

Chyna says she took Dream to the doctor for medical care. And that Rob admitted their daughter received the burn while at his home in February and promised it would never happen again.

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, told Page Six, “Chyna immediately sought out and obtained appropriate medical treatment for Dream’s burn.”

Angel eyes

Ciani said, “Chyna was shocked and extremely upset to discover that Dream had suffered a second severe burn very near the first burn on her leg. When Chyna reached out to Rob to find out what had happened to their daughter, Rob initially lied to Chyna and denied that Dream’s second burn happened at his home.”

Chyna’s lawyer says Rob had his then-nanny call Chyna to admit Dream received the second burn from a lightbulb.

Chyna says she took Dream to the doctor and learned the burn was a second-degree burn. She then called DCFS to “request an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dream’s second-degree burn.” The nanny who was looking over Dream has since been replaced.

Rob’ lawyer, Marty Singer, fired back saying, “the health, safety and well-being of Dream is and has always been Rob’s top priority.” He admitted Dream had two accidents in the last month with the former nanny. He denies the nanny left her job as a result of the incidents.

Blac Chyna Called Child Services On Rob Kardashian Over Alleged Burns To Daughter Dream  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Photos
