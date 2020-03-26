CLOSE
Feature Story
#RelationshipGoals: Da Brat Cries After Thanking Girlfriend For Her Surprise Birthday Gift [WATCH]

Da Brat’s birthday just came early!

Jesseca Dupart, also known as ‘Judy’ the CEO and Founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, surprised her girlfriend with a Bentley as an early birthday gift. 

Da Brat shared the tear-jerking moment to Instagram expressing her love for Judy.

She captioned the post, “I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do. Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for far more than this incredible birthday gift. I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”

Judy shared her perspective of Da Brat’s reaction with her heartfelt words as well saying, “I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves. But then all these videos keep popping up like we hiding  But WE BE IN PUBLIC why is y’all hiding to get footage. My better half, my forever, my twin flame @sosobrat HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY BABY BIRTHDAY.”  

View this post on Instagram

This video was taken 3•16 …. Her birthday is 4•14 but with the way things were going and my excitement I couldn’t wait 😭😣 it’s so crazy cuz I ordered a CUSTOM bow for the presentation and didn’t even wait on it 🤣🤣🤣 SHE HATES TO ACCEPT ANY GIFTS FROM ME , that’s y she was running . But she deserves the WORLD and so much more 🌎 I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves. But then all these videos keep popping up like we hiding 🙄🙄 But WE BE IN PUBLIC 🤣🤣 why is y’all hiding to get footage. My better half , my forever , my twin flame 💖💖💖 @sosobrat HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY BABY BIRTHDAY 🎂 🎁 🍰

A post shared by Jesseca Dupart💁🏽‍♀️ (@darealbbjudy) on

 

Happy early birthday to our host!

#RelationshipGoals: Da Brat Cries After Thanking Girlfriend For Her Surprise Birthday Gift [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

