On Tuesday (March 31), Skip Marley will be calling in to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to talk about his new projects. Later at 3PM, he’ll join Rickey Smiley on Instagram Live, where he’ll also perform two songs! Follow @SkipMarley and @RickeySmileyMorningShow, tell a friend to do the same, and tune in to the LIVE show.

Digital Concert: Skip Marley To Perform Live On Rickey Smiley Morning Show’s Instagram [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Written By: @AliyaFaust Posted 2 hours ago

