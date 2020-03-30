CORONAVIRUS: Cuyahoga County Collecting Over 300 Complaints of Non-Essential Businesses Still Open!

There is supposed to be an order in Ohio to have all non-essential businesses closed down until further notice as ordered by Gov. Mike DeWine, while the state battles COVID-19.

However, there is a growing number that is violating that rule, and deciding to remain open. At least in Cuyahoga County.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan says there have been 312 complaints filed to date within the county regarding nonessential businesses staying open despite the governor’s order. Allan, who announced that statistic during a press conference Monday morning, said officials are working to address those businesses that aren’t in compliance.

Among the businesses that should continue to remain closed include car washes, barbershops/hair and nail salons, and gyms/fitness centers among others. To see a full list, click here and here.

Allan did not name the establishments that were receiving the complaints, but did mention that officials “are working to address those businesses that aren’t in compliance.”

If you are in Cuyahoga County, and notice a non-essential business that is still open, please contact officials at 216-201-2000 during the times of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

