CORONAVIRUS: Cuyahoga County Collecting Over 300 Complaints of Non-Essential Businesses Still Open!

We’re open just for you

Source: Hiraman / Getty

There is supposed to be an order in Ohio to have all non-essential businesses closed down until further notice as ordered by Gov. Mike DeWine, while the state battles COVID-19.

However, there is a growing number that is violating that rule, and deciding to remain open.  At least in Cuyahoga County.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan says there have been 312 complaints filed to date within the county regarding nonessential businesses staying open despite the governor’s order.

Allan, who announced that statistic during a press conference Monday morning, said officials are working to address those businesses that aren’t in compliance.

Among the businesses that should continue to remain closed include car washes, barbershops/hair and nail salons, and gyms/fitness centers among others.  To see a full list, click here and here.

Allan did not name the establishments that were receiving the complaints, but did mention that officials “are working to address those businesses that aren’t in compliance.”

If you are in Cuyahoga County, and notice a non-essential business that is still open, please contact officials at 216-201-2000 during the times of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Click here to read more.

 

Coronavirus breaking news

Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio's Stay Home Order

14 photos Launch gallery

Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio's Stay Home Order

Continue reading Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio’s Stay Home Order

Everything You Can and Cannot Do During Ohio's Stay Home Order

[caption id="attachment_2449999" align="alignright" width="332"] Source: Justin Merriman / Getty[/caption] Ohio's Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the entire state will be ordered to stay at home starting March 23rd at 11:59pm through April 6th. Governor DeWine said in his press conference on Sunday that this isn't anything more than what he's been asking for Ohioans to do already. This stay-at-home order for Ohio states that it is ok to go outside for necessities with precautions, "You can leave home to take care of others. You can take care of your neighbor, your family, your friend,".  With this order, the state's essential workers and businesses will be able to operate under the guidelines put in place by Homeland Security.  Essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals etc As of 2pm Sunday March 22 there are 351 cases confirmed in Ohio, 3 deaths, and 83 hospitalizations.  

