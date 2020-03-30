CLOSE
Fashion & Style
HomeFashion & Style

Tik Tok’s #DontRushChallenge Shows Off These Black MUA’s Impressive Skills

Unless you have been under a rock in the recent months, Tik Tok is the new wave. Many of us, myself included, opted to forgoe learning a new social media platform because the kiddies got to it first. And honestly, who had time to learn the ins and outs of another app. However, thanks to “the rona” all we have is the time, which has created the perfect opportunity for individuals to get on Tik Tok because we’re practicing social distancing.

Social media gives births to many challenges and like clock work, we have another challenge to add to the list. It is the perfect way to get creative with your crew from afar. The #dontrushchallenge started as the perfect way for beauty influences to flex their makeup muscles by showing their skills. It features the song “Don’t Rush” by  Young T & Bugsey Ft. Headie One.

Now it is the stuff that before and after are made of with most of the participants transforming for DAMN to glam in less than three seconds. Male, female and even professionals have entered the room providing yet another book of receipts to support the facts that no one styles and wows, like Black people and we are the universe’s most creative creatures. The hashtag #nobrotherleftbehindchallenge is spawning men showing off their fashions.

I don’t know about you but these videos have me feeling really beat my face, get dressed up and head to the livingroom-ish.

RELATED STORIES:

Hilarious #SmoothCriminal Tik Tok Challenge Shows Off The Incredible Strength Of Wig Glue

Game Changer! Fenty Beauty Opens Up A ‘TikTok House’ For Beauty Influencers

 

Tik Tok’s #DontRushChallenge Shows Off These Black MUA’s Impressive Skills  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close