Stephon Marbury Is Preparing To Make Donation To Fight COVID-19

As New York reels from the coronavirus, former NBA star Stephon Marbury, who also played in China, told the New York Post that he worked out a deal with a Chinese supplier to send 10 million N95 masks for hospital workers and first responders.

In a separate report, the Post said nurses “are rebelling” at Jacobi hospital in the Bronx because of a city hospital policy requiring them to reuse protective masks for several days.

Healthcare workers are “scrounging to find facemasks, hiding supplies from colleagues in other departments, and sometimes even pilfering for themselves,” amid the shortage of masks, according to Reuters.

“At the end of the day, I am from Brooklyn. This is something that is close and dear to my heart as far as being able to help New York,” the former New York Knicks star told the Post. “I have family there in Coney Island, a lot of family … who are affected by this, so I know how important it is for people to have masks during this time.”

The deal Marbury made involves purchasing the masks for $2.75 each, compared to about $7.50 retailers quoted to state officials, according to the Post.

was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Photos
