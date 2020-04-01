CLOSE
OHIO: Kroger Offers Hero Bonus For Employees!!!

Kroger is taking extra steps to make sure their employees are compensated during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Via: Fox19

The Kroger Company has announced that all hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates will be rewarded with a “Hero Bonus” for working during the coronavirus pandemic. According to a release by Kroger, the $2 premium will be given to all associates as an addition to their standard base rate of pay, and will be applied to hours worked between March 29 through April 18.

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Photos
Close