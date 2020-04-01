The gang’s all here so sayeth Wayne Brady.

The comedian, TV host, and Masked Singer champion of the world spoke to Access Hollywood about how he manages parenting with the new coronavirus social distancing mandates. We didn’t expect to hear his answer but it makes sense when you listen to him explain it.

“My ex-wife Mandie and I, we have a different and I think a very special relationship than a lot of people who co-parent and our daughter is 17, so it’s very different than if she were 5.”

Wayne goes on to talk about how important the concept of family is to him and why he does a lot of the work that he does in an effort to bring families together. Based on the fact that Wayne is currently living in quarantine with his daughter Maile, ex-wife, AND her new man in a “new nuclear family” we kinda have to take him at his word about his love of familial bonds.

There’s people reading this right now reenacting the Soulja Boy on The Breakfast Club meme like “quarantine with my ex?!?!”

When you’ve got a child you gotta do what you gotta do. Check out everything Wayne had to say in the video below.

This begs the question, would you or are you currently quarantining with your ex or child’s parent? How’s that working out?

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Wayne Brady Says He’s Safely Shacked Up In Self-Isolation With Daughter, Ex-Wife, & Her Man was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com