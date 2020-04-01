Rihanna and Jay-Z Donate $2 Million For Coronavirus Relief

Rihanna and Jay-Z have joined forces to contribute to the current coronavirus crisis.

With the help of each other their organizations, the pair have donated a million dollars each in efforts to help children of frontline healthcare workers, the elderly and homeless population, undocumented workers, and the incarcerated in Los Angeles and New York City.

According to Rolling Stone, both Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation’s funds will be distributed to provide a plethora of services like “daycare, food and learning materials to healthcare workers and first responders’ children, while also providing materials to more than 20 thousand children in shelters and virtual mental health care for parents. Home-delivered meals will be expanded to the homeless and elderly populations and the foundations will fight for the release of people in prison and detention.”

The foundations are also advocating for free COVID-19 testing to all residents regardless of status in New York City due to it being the most populated area during this crisis. They’ll directly support organizations in both cities, including the ACLU, New York Immigration Coalition, Mayor’s Fund for L.A. and Fund for Public Schools.

“In times of crisis it is imperative that we come together as one community to ensure that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, has access to critical needs: shelter, health, nutrition and education,” Gloria Carter, Jay-Z’s mother and CEO of SCF, said in a statement. “The only way to get through this pandemic is with love and action.”

“There are a number of populations who are especially vulnerable during this pandemic — those who are undocumented, incarcerated, elderly and homeless, as well as children of frontline health workers and first responders,” says Justine Lucas, executive director of the Clara Lionel Foundation. “Now more than ever, we need to support organizations prioritizing the health and rights of these individuals.”

Recently Rihanna has also donated $5 million to COVID-19 response in the U.S., Caribbean, and Africa along with personal protective equipment to the state of New York.

Rihanna and Jay-Z Donate $2 Million For Coronavirus Relief was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com