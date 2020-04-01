CLOSE
Georgia Authorities: Man Sought After 3 Killed, Child Taken

(Bibb County Sheriff’s Office)

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting three people in his child’s mother’s family, and then leaving with the child.

Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr., 29, is wanted on three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping, according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

He left with his son, King Cane Crockett, 2, after getting into a fight with the child’s mother Tuesday night in Macon. During the fight, Caesar Crockett allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the woman’s mother, stepfather and sister, killing them, the sheriff’s office said.

Crockett was believed to be driving a black 2007 Pontiac G5 with a drive-out tag. Anyone with information on his location was asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

