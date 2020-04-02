CLOSE
Netflix: Pandemic Doctor Could Have The Cure To Covid19!

Could there be a cure for Covid19? A Netflix star doctor said he could have the cure.

Via LoveBScott

A San Francisco doctor who starred in Netflix’s “Pandemic” believes his team may have found a cure for coronavirus.

Dr. Jacob Glanville has been tinkering with antibodies successfully used to fight COVID-19’s “cousin” SARS — and he thinks they have found an answer to the novel virus.

“We are happy to announce we have completed the engineering and we have some very potent antibodies that can be effective against the virus,” he told CBS8.

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

