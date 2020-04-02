We all know spaghetti last forever so you might have leftovers from the Italian meatballs and spaghetti recipe, so here is a way to reinvent that meal.

Chef Kirk Boudreaux is showing how to recreate dishes with the food you may already have together.

Today’s quarantine meal is meatball sub sandwiches.

Check out the video below of the chef giving a demonstration of the meal!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Quarantine Meals: Italian Meatballs Sub Sandwich Recipe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Written By: @IndiaMonee Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 100.3: