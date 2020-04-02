CLOSE
Shantel Jackson Dressed Up In Nelly’s Old ‘Dilemma’ Clothes

When bored, get on Tik Tok.

7th Annual Face Forward Gala - Arrivals

Source: JC Olivera / Getty

The coronavirus quarantine has us all finding creative ways to stay busy and sane for that matter. Shantel Jackson traded in her FashionNova threads for her boo Nelly’s old rap gear for an Instagram isolation version of his hit Dilemma.

Sis came through with his signature tape on her cheek, Nuggets jersey and self-made mustache while rapping along to the infectious tune on Tik Tok (which has been keeping us more entertained that ever while we’re in the house).

View this post on Instagram

Dilemma 🎼 • @nelly 😜

A post shared by Shantel Jackson (@missjackson) on

When she isn’t taking a trip down memory lane in Nelly’s closet, Miss Jackson is building her own brand as an inventor. Sis invented her own product Shoe Gummi — the “World’s first Outer-sole Pad” as is states in their Instagram bio.

The anti-slip products gives any sandal the appearance of a platform while making it more comfortable to walk by relieving pressure on the balls of your feet.

RELATED STORIES:

 

Trailer: Shantel Jackson & Nazanin Mandi Star In New Reality Show ‘The Platinum Life’

Floyd Mayweather’s Fiancee Shantel Jackson: ‘I’ve Always Been Business Oriented’

Shantel Jackson Dressed Up In Nelly’s Old ‘Dilemma’ Clothes  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

