The Ferguson Verdict Is In! Darren Wilson Has Been Found…

Ferguson Protests Continue Two Months After Police Shooting Of Michael Brown

Ferguson residents, protestors, and the entire nation have been waiting impatiently to find out if the jury will find officer Darren Wilson guilty of shooting and killing Mike Brown.  Well the jury has finally announced their verdict and he has been found

NOT GUILTY

Police and other officials have been bracing themselves for more protests and violence in Ferguson.  Stay tuned and visit this page throughout the day for more updates on this story as we receive them.

Eighteen-year-old Mike Brown’s death at the hands of police inspired passionate protests in his hometown of Ferguson, Missouri and new questions about racism and police brutality. Here are just some of the unforgettable images of this week.

