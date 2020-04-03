CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Drake Shows Us His Mansion, Quarantine Style With New Song “Toosie Slide” [WATCH]

Drake is doing the victory lap into his 10th year running the music industry. This year alone, Drizzy has blessed us with his Future-assisted “Life Is Good,” then, not even 30 days later, hit us with the one-two punch “When To Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle.” Drizzy is in his mode and to make things even scarier for the game, he’s quarantined in his mega-mansion with nothing but time and inspiration to keep recording and dropping music.

Keeping the monthly drops going, Drake let viral dance star Toosie release a clip from a new Drake song earlier in the week. The song came complete with a simple dance that anyone can do, setting Drake up for pure TikTok domination. Drake has been on top of TikTok all of 2020 with the “Flip The Switch” challenge which features the song “Nonstop” off his last album, Scorpion.

Drizzy officially dropped the song at 12am last night and is already tearing TikTok up with the dance. To accompany the song, the rapper also released a visual for the song, which doubles as the most lavish episode of MTV Cribs ever made. It shows his massive Toronto OVO mansion, showcasing hundreds of awards, a massive swimming pool, and so much more. The video ends with Drake putting on a fireworks show in his own yard.

Checkout “Toosie Slide” down below.

San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors

CUTENESS! Drake Shares Photos Of 2-Year-Old Son Adonis For the First Time

4 photos Launch gallery

CUTENESS! Drake Shares Photos Of 2-Year-Old Son Adonis For the First Time

Continue reading CUTENESS! Drake Shares Photos Of 2-Year-Old Son Adonis For the First Time

CUTENESS! Drake Shares Photos Of 2-Year-Old Son Adonis For the First Time

Quarantined Drake is doing some thinking! Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). On Instagram, he shared some self-reflection thoughts along with family photos of 2-year-old son Adonis for the first time.  Normally very private, he decided to give his fans an insight into his mind during this pandemic: What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors, so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. The post also shared some photos with Adonis' mother, Sophie Brussaux. Check out how cute Adonis is below! SEE ALSO: Photos of Drake’s Baby Mama, Sophie Brussaux  

 

Drake Shows Us His Mansion, Quarantine Style With New Song “Toosie Slide” [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 4 weeks ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 2 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close