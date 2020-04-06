CLOSE
Mayweather’s Daughter Arrested for Stabbing Boyfriends EX

 

This ain’t cool. Boxing Champion, Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Iyanna Mayweather has been arrested after allegedly stabbing the ex-girlfriend of her current boyfriend, rapper NBA Youngboy.

Iyanna Mayweather and Lapattra Jacobs got into a heated argument which led into the kitchen of the rappers home. According to TMZ,

Iyanna Mayweather was arrested at 1:30 AM Saturday. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, the alleged victim and NBA Youngboy were at his home when Iyanna arrived and told the woman, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, she was Youngboy’s fiancee and Jacobs should leave the house. Jacobs then told Iyanna to leave. We’re told the argument moved into the kitchen, where Iyanna was holding 2 knives. According to our sources, Jacobs stepped toward Iyanna and Iyanna charged at her with one of the knives. Jacobs told cops she didn’t feel the first knife wound but then she said Iyanna charged at her with the second knife, stabbing her again. When EMTs arrived, Jacobs was laying on the floor. She was taken to the hospital. We do not know her condition. Youngboy, who was home at the time, was briefly handcuffed by cops — presumably as a precautionary measure — before being released. Iyanna told cops Jacobs had incited her by initially pulling her hair outside the house and then running into the kitchen, where the confrontation went down. Iyanna told cops she had never met Jacobs before.

Oscar De La Hoya v Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Iyanna Mayweather was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but she has since been released. She returned to the home of NBA Youngboy.

How does her father Floyd feel about the whole situation? Well, one Twitter user pointed out that Floyd Mayweather deleted pictures of Iyanna Mayweather from his Instagram page. Floyd posted the above video to his IG page with the caption that read, “Never claimed to be perfect, but I strive to be the best father possible.

#DaddyDuties

 

Mayweather’s Daughter Arrested for Stabbing Boyfriends EX  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

