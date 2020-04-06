CLOSE
Will Smith Launches A Stay-At-Home Series On Snapchat

Will Smith is bringing us more exciting content to take in while stuck scrolling on social media.  He launched a stay at home series on Snapchat called “Will From Home” that will feature the actor’s life while on quarantine.

It launched on the app on April 3 and it is set to show Will’s life over 12 episodes while facing the pandemic from his home. He will talk to other celebrity friends like Tyra Banks, and even everyday people to discuss their experience during COVID-19.

Sean Mills, the head of original content at Snapchat said the show’s idea came out from conversations between Snapchat and Smith’s production company, Westbrook Media discussing that being in quarantine will create “new forms of creativity and new ways to tell stories.”

Mills shared that “Will was feeling a lot of pent up creative energy and was excited to do something with it in a new and different way.”

According to Billboard, Snapchat uses its discover platform to cover coronavirus updates partnering with CNN, NBC News, and The Wall Street Journal. While covering COVID-19 the app has seen over 68 million users which is an increase in overall engagement.

Mills added, “The kinds of things that the community wants are things that are positive, that feels empowering. It’s not just about escapism but it’s about actually what is the good that can come of a challenging moment in time. Will From Home fits perfectly with that.”

Will From Home is produced by Westbrook Media and new episodes will stream on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Will Smith Launches A Stay-At-Home Series On Snapchat

Photos
