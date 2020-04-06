CLOSE
Ohio Requiring Customer Limits Inside Stores!

There will now be more rules, or an extension rather, added to Governor Mike DeWine’s Stay-At-Home order. Things have been getting steadily worse as far as the number of coronavirus cases in the state of Ohio.

Because of this, stricter regulations will be added to essential businesses, still open through this viral pandemic.

People have been found to still shop in essential businesses in large numbers throughout the stay-at-home order. This creates an atmosphere where it is difficult to stay at least 6 feet away from other people. In response to this issue, stores that are still open will have to set a limit on how many people are allowed inside at once.

There isn’t a mandated number set for businesses, however stores are required to set a number and stick to it during the business day.

This extension goes into effect Monday night, but some stores are already doing it. You may find yourself walking up to a line forming outside of some essential businesses. This allows stores to control capacity.

Cook’s IGA said they will be setting a limit for their business. According to the manager, based on the size of the store, their limit will be 25.

“We do what we have to do and we ask people to keep the safe distance and all that stuff. Nobody’s been adverse to it at all,” said Cook’s IGA Manager Doug Wilkinson.

Essential businesses like Meijer, Walmart, Target, Costco and Home Depot are on board with the new orders and have already started setting new capacity limits.

Source: NBC4i

