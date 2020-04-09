Diddy To Host Live Town Hall On The State of Black America And Covid-19

As the pandemic continues to ravage the world the stats with people of color is alarming. One Hip-Hop’s biggest names is addressing the issue and more.

REVOLT TV has taken notice to the growing numbers of infections with African Americans and Hispanics. With no confirmed vaccine in sight the network has organized a panel of community leaders to be a voice for the voiceless.REVOLT TV will host a Live Town Hall tomorrow, Thursday, April 9th at 11pm ET/8pm PT, moderated by Sean “Diddy” Combs, owner of REVOLT Media & TV.

In the planned two-hour, live discussion, Sean Combs will be joined by Angela Rye, Reverend Al Sharpton, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Van Jones, Meek Mill, Charles Blow, among others.

“Life or Death: The State of Black America & The Coronavirus. Its United Effect but Unequal Burden” will include segments dealing with the public health issue, the low-income effect, incarceration, and economic relief, and the mental toll of quarantine.

Last week the mogul posted a video of him talking to his staff about what can be done to offer relief to healthcare workers across the country. He asked his followers to submit ideas for consideration.

The live town hall will be hosted Thursday, April 9 at 11PM ET/8PM PT. You can view the stream here.

