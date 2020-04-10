CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Rihanna’s Dad Tested Positive for COVID-19

2nd Annual Diamond Ball 2015 - Red Carpet

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Rihanna’s dad, Ronald Fenty tested positive for COVID-19! Although he is on the mend he did reveal that his superstar daughter helped to take care of him.

Rihanna sent her ailing father a ventilator. He told The Sun, “My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day. I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done.” Mr. Fenty stressed the severity of the illness, saying, “I want everybody to stay home. This is a serious situation. More serious than people realize. Please stay home.”

According to BlackAmericaWeb, Rihanna also donated over $700,000 worth of ventilators in her home country. After spending 14 days in an isolation center, Ronald was declared virus-free and is now back in his Barbados home. Ronald is one of over 50 coronavirus cases in Barbados, with three deaths reported so far.

We’re glad he is feeling better. For more on the story, click here.

Rihanna’s Dad Tested Positive for COVID-19  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 days ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close