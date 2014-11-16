CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

SUNDAY PAPER: Tamera Mowry-Housley Wishes She Weren’t A Twin; Sanaa Lathan Denies Dating Tyrese

 

Tamera Mowry-Housley would really love to experience what it’s like being one-of-a-kind.

Having rose to fame as a duo alongside her twin sister Tia Mowry-Hardrict on “Sister, Sister,” the public has often seen her as part of a matching set despite their very different personalities. While taking a lie detector test for a segment on tomorrow’s episode of “The Real,” she was asked whether she wishes she weren’t a twin.

That’s a pretty loaded question, but Tamera gave an honest and surprising answer. “Yeah…Sometimes you just want to be your own person, you know?” Tamera said in a preview of the show. “People see you as two people and I had to fight for a really, really long time, along with my sister, to tell people that, ‘You know, we’re individuals.’”

***

Sanaa Lathan Denies Dating Tyrese

Last week gossip flew that Sanaa Lathan may have snagged herself a new man in singer-actor Tyrese Gibson after they were spotted grabbing a bite to eat. The actress told HipHollywood.com that fans shouldn’t get too excited about their outing because it wasn’t what it looked like. READ MORE!

***

Dwight Howard Dodges Child Abuse Charges

Dwight Howard was literally in and out of trouble for allegations of child abuse. TMZ.com reports that authorities had to take a close look at him after his son’s mom Royce Reed of “Basketball Wives” claimed he’d beaten the boy with a belt and left visible injuries. Find out why cops closed the case shortly after when you READ MORE!

***

Kenrdick Lamar Does ‘SNL’ & We’re Concerned

Kendric Lamar turned in a perplexing performance on “Saturday Night Live” this week. It wasn’t so much the quality of his performance as his look. The rapper stepped out onto stage with half-done hair and contacts that turned his eyes completely black while doing “i” and “Pay For It.” CLICK HERE to see it for yourself.

SUNDAY PAPER: Tamera Mowry-Housley Wishes She Weren’t A Twin; Sanaa Lathan Denies Dating Tyrese was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

kendrick lamar , Sanaa Lathan , Tamera Mowry Housley , Tia Mowry Hardrict , Tyrese

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close