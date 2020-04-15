CLOSE
Columbus Mother Indicted For The Murder Of Her Toddler!

A local mother is under serious fire after the death of her 2 year old son. Tina Ann Dayton, 22, has been indicted for murder.

“This case involves an innocent two year old toddler being beaten by his own biological mother,” Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said in a statement.

Dayton formally received the indictment Tuesday for one charge of murder, as well as, one charge of child endangerment in correlation to the October 2019 death of her young child.

According to police reports, on October 7th, 2019, Columbus Police were dispatched to an east side apartment in response to a call about an injured child. The boy was rushed to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where a number of injuries and trauma was discovered by doctors.

The boy died the following day.

Dayton allegedly fled south after the death of the child. She was found and arrested in Florida on March 30, 2020 amid the global pandemic. Her arraignment is scheduled for April 17th.

Source: NBC4i 

Columbus Mother Indicted For The Murder Of Her Toddler!  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

