CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Growth and Separation, What You Need to Know

Micah Dixon Maternity Photo Shoot

Source: TP Cinematography / TP Cinematography

Im working form home these days, and I have a lot more time on my hand to do a lot more thinking, reading and more talking.

Well I have finally got my podcast started, although its not exactly the way I want it to be, its still in the process of being built.

I’ve decided to open up more to the people, and share my thoughts, experience and life in a more detailed way.

Today I spoke about the importance of “Growth and Separation”! A message that has been on my heart seeing how everyone is complaining about being stuck at home.

I just feel we should look for ways to appreciate this RESET that has been forced around us and make the most out of it.

Power 107.5/106.3 Back 2 School Bash

Everything that Went Down at Power's Back 2 School Bash

10 photos Launch gallery

Everything that Went Down at Power's Back 2 School Bash

Continue reading Everything that Went Down at Power’s Back 2 School Bash

Everything that Went Down at Power's Back 2 School Bash

Take a Listen and share your thoughts

Growth and Separation, What You Need to Know  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 week ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 5 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 7 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 9 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Photos
Close