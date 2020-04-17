Cincinnati: Small Plane Crashed On I-75

If you were driving down I 75 by Ronald Reagon Hi-Way and you thought your eyes were tricking you because you saw a plane on the freeway. your eyes were in fact right this time.
Via FOX19
The single-engine Beechcraft was moved to the ramp from I-75 north to Galbraith Road so it remains closed. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing on the expressway around 11:20 a.m., according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Chris Ruehmer. Police say the pilot has been identified as John Bennett, 61, of Indianapolis. He was able to get out of the plane safely.
