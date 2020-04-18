Alexis Martin has been awarded with a commuted sentence, approved by Governor Mike DeWine Friday in efforts to create space in Ohio prisons and prevent spread of COVID-19. Martin was just one of seven prisoners to receive a commuted sentence.

Martin had been previously convicted of murder at the tender age of 15. The Akron native, was forced into prostitution as a teen which eventually led to the murder of her “pimp.” At the time the man was fatally shot during a robbery gone bad.

Martin was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after spending 21 years behind first.

“Alexis Martin was 15 years old when she committed her crime and 17 when she went to prison,” Governor DeWine stated. “She is a child sex trafficking survivor. She will be sent to a group home and will be under supervision for a period of time.”

Kim Kardashian West is getting credited for helping Martin’s story be heard and leading to her release. Kim featured Martin’s in her documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project which aired on Oxygen.

In the documentary we learn Martin’s truth and that she prevailed even while imprisoned. She earned her GED, become a certified dog trainer and ran helped to mentor a group for survivors of human trafficking.

“Every time I’ve brought up a sex trafficking case, there always seems to be some huge hurdle because there’s no law in place that protects these children,” Kardashian West told Oxygen. “The system will take on the case and try them as adults, and to me, that is so broken … no one is protecting them.”

Source: NBC4i

Governor DeWine Releases Sex Trafficking Victim Alexis Martin! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 100.3: