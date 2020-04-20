CLOSE
Ohio
Local News: Tide Cleaners Offer Free Laundry To Front Line Workers

female doctor in team meeting

Source: sturti / Getty

This is what community is all about.  In the words of Frankie Beverly #WeAreONE, in the fight against the COVID-19 that doesn’t have a color, age or creed that it’s attacking nor does our soldiers that are fighting against it.

The Tide Loads of Hope program by Tide Cleaners is providing free laundry and dry cleaning services to medical workers, police officers, firefighters and their immediate family.  There are 3 locations in the Cleveland area.  For more on this story and Tide Cleaners locations Read More Here

[caption id="attachment_3107697" align="alignleft" width="787"] Source: House Of Nambili / House Of Nambili via Instagram[/caption] While in the beginning, it was unclear if all Americans needed to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic, it became crystal clear last week, when the Centers for Disease Control Prevention announced that this to be the case…point, blank period. Cover up! Not to mention, as the Washington Post reported, in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami, you can’t walk into a grocery store, pharmacy or essential business without something covering your nose and mouth. With so many every day non-medical, non-surgical masks being sold out at the local stores, many folks are left to order them online. Well if you’re worried about which ones you buy, don’t. We got you! Here are 10 of the best—and most stylish—face masks made by Black-owned businesses and designers that will protect you and your family. Just don’t forget to throw them in the washing machine before you use them. ***Editor’s Note: The CDC has asked that we not purchase medical face masks because our health care workers who are risking their lives to save us need them first. Beware of online sellers claiming to have surgical masks. 

 

 

Local News: Tide Cleaners Offer Free Laundry To Front Line Workers  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

