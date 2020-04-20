This is what community is all about. In the words of Frankie Beverly #WeAreONE, in the fight against the COVID-19 that doesn’t have a color, age or creed that it’s attacking nor does our soldiers that are fighting against it.
The Tide Loads of Hope program by Tide Cleaners is providing free laundry and dry cleaning services to medical workers, police officers, firefighters and their immediate family. There are 3 locations in the Cleveland area. For more on this story and Tide Cleaners locations Read More Here
Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis
10 photos Launch gallery
Grocery Run Couture: 10 Black-Made Face Masks You Can Rock During The COVID-19 Crisis
1. Noel. BSource:viaInstagram 1 of 10
2. Samaria Leah2 of 10
3. Damn Air Fresh3 of 10
4. Wrapped by Nellz4 of 10
5. House Of Nambili5 of 10
6. CR CLOTHING Co.6 of 10
7. Aloha Glamour7 of 10
8. CAAB Customs8 of 10
9. Printed Pattern People9 of 10
10. Thread By Denise10 of 10
Local News: Tide Cleaners Offer Free Laundry To Front Line Workers was originally published on wzakcleveland.com