Cincinnati: Springdale Police Officer Killer Has To Face A Judge Today!!!

The man who was charged with murder to Springdalepolice officer Kaia Grant has to face a Judge today. What do you think the outcome will be? Do you think that he will get life in jail?

Via Fox19

Terry Blankenship, 42, is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail. His arraignment will be in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Blankenship was transferred to the jail Monday after recovering at a hospital and then a nursing home, according to David Daugherty, spokesman for county sheriff’s office.

