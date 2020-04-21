CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Can Your Shoes Transmit COVID-19?

Street Style Fashion - London

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

In a lot of cultures, it is mandatory to take your shoes off at the door for religious reasons as well as people not wanting you to track your dirt all over their clean floors. If you aren’t doing it already, this may be a habit you want to start because scientist say you coronavirus can be transmitted from your shoes.

KAHMUNE

Source: KAHMUNE / Kahmune Shoes

According to TheSun.CO.UK, You should remove your shoes after visiting the grocery store. Researchers in China found that the novel coronavirus can be “tracked all over the floor” via people’s shoes. They tested the floor of a hospital in China for the virus and found that 70 percent of the tests came back positive.

Study authors say this may be because “of gravity and air flow causing most virus droplets to float to the ground.” They add that “The soles of medical staff shoes might function as carriers [for coronavirus.]” One good finding from the study: personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by hospital staff was found to “thwart viral infection.”

Make a new habit of taking off your shoes at the door and sweeping or vacuuming daily. For more info, click here.

20 Insanely Gorgeous Shoes That Only Look Expensive

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Insanely Gorgeous Shoes That Only Look Expensive

Continue reading 20 Insanely Gorgeous Shoes That Only Look Expensive

20 Insanely Gorgeous Shoes That Only Look Expensive

Can Your Shoes Transmit COVID-19?  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 3 days ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 4 days ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 2 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 1 month ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 3 years ago
09.04.17
Photos
Close