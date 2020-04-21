Can Your Shoes Transmit COVID-19?

In a lot of cultures, it is mandatory to take your shoes off at the door for religious reasons as well as people not wanting you to track your dirt all over their clean floors. If you aren’t doing it already, this may be a habit you want to start because scientist say you coronavirus can be transmitted from your shoes.

According to TheSun.CO.UK, You should remove your shoes after visiting the grocery store. Researchers in China found that the novel coronavirus can be “tracked all over the floor” via people’s shoes. They tested the floor of a hospital in China for the virus and found that 70 percent of the tests came back positive.

Study authors say this may be because “of gravity and air flow causing most virus droplets to float to the ground.” They add that “The soles of medical staff shoes might function as carriers [for coronavirus.]” One good finding from the study: personal protective equipment (PPE) worn by hospital staff was found to “thwart viral infection.”

Make a new habit of taking off your shoes at the door and sweeping or vacuuming daily. For more info, click here.

20 Insanely Gorgeous Shoes That Only Look Expensive 20 photos Launch gallery 20 Insanely Gorgeous Shoes That Only Look Expensive 1. Bow Pumps Source: 1 of 20 2. Lace-Up Shoes Source: 2 of 20 3. Cut-Out Sandals Source: 3 of 20 4. Laser Cut Boots Source: 4 of 20 5. Jeweled Heel Sandals Source: 5 of 20 6. Embellished Shoe Boots Source: 6 of 20 7. Caged Booties Source: 7 of 20 8. Jeweled Pumps Source: 8 of 20 9. Lace-Up Booties Source: 9 of 20 10. Gladiator Sandals Source: 10 of 20 11. Jeweled Pumps Source: 11 of 20 12. Embellished Boots Source: 12 of 20 13. Platform Pumps Source: 13 of 20 14. Strappy Sandals Source: 14 of 20 15. Studded Pumps Source: 15 of 20 16. Laser Cut Sandals Source: 16 of 20 17. Cut Out Sandals Source: 17 of 20 18. Caged Booties Source: 18 of 20 19. Printed Pumps Source: 19 of 20 20. Studded Sandals Source: 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading 20 Insanely Gorgeous Shoes That Only Look Expensive 20 Insanely Gorgeous Shoes That Only Look Expensive

Can Your Shoes Transmit COVID-19? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com