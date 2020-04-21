CLOSE
Ya Think?: Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2020 Postponed Due To The Obvious

The Coronavirus Pandemic is having an adverse effect on everything.

Summer Jam 97

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Thanks to the Coronavirus Pandemic, you might as well clear your concert and music festival schedule for the rest of the year. Case in point, Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam show has been postponed, and a new date is TBD.

Today (April 21), the New York City Hip-Hop radio station—actually Ebro Darden—took to the Internets to deliver the inevitable news.

“Right Now, the health of our community is our number one priority,” reads the statement. “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, we have made the decision to move Summer Jam to a later date. We’re looking forward to celebrating our 27th year of Summer Jam with you as soon as it is safe to do so! Please be safe, stay inside, and keep listening & follow HOT 97. We will get through this together.”

A new date hasn’t been announced (the concert usually goes down in June), and Fall or Winter Jam just doesn’t have the same ring to it. If we had to bet, set your sights on being there in 2021.

Hot 97 swill surely set something up on IG Live, or similar, in the interim because the way this social distancing thing is set up, a concert just won’t work unless you don’t mind risking it all to see your favs live, while New Jersey has banned large gatherings anyway.

Last year’s Hot 97 Summer was headlined by Cardi B, Meek Mill and Migos.

UPDATE – Summer Jam 2020

Ya Think?: Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2020 Postponed Due To The Obvious  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

