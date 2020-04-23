CLOSE
Halle Berry: Shares How To Maintain Good Hygiene During Self-isolation

Halle Berry was on the Jimmy Fallon show. while there she gave some good advice to his daughter who interrupted the show a few times. In true Halle fashion she gave little Fallon some good advice on maintaining good hygiene and taking care of yourself even during self-isolation

 

Via LoveBScott

Halle Berry arrived just in time with an important lesson for Jimmy Fallon’s young daughter Winnie, as the six-year-old interrupted their “Tonight Show” interview twice!

The mother of a daughter twice Winnie’s age, Halle had some key advice for the young girl about the importance of maintaining good hygiene and taking care of yourself even during self-isolation … even if you’re not leaving the house for days and weeks at a time.

