LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson Gives Update On The City In His Second COVID-19 Press Conference

The Mayor of Cleveland was able to take time out of his busy schedule to give a press conference to local media through phone on Apr. 24 to give some updates where the city is at in regards to the coronavirus disease.
Mayor Frank Jackson says that there will not be any layoffs right now in Cleveland, even though “millions of dollars in revenue” has been lost due to the coronavirus. He did not say how much the city has lost.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
“As of right now, I can say to you that we do not have any immediate plan to lay off anyone. Whether they are custodian or waste collector, a fireman, a policeman, or EMS. There is no plan for that right now,” Jackson said.
At the same time, the mayor also says City Hall has no plans to reveal more about the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Cleveland.
That includes information on “a firefighter or police officer,” even though other cities, and even local area transit systems, have been able to release certain information regarding whether or not anyone has tested positive or negative for COVID-19.
Mayor Jackson did give his props to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on his handling of the pandemic, and says he will wait for instructions on when to reopen the City of Cleveland.
