Scarface Gives Health Update, Reveals He’s On Dialysis Amid Kidney Failure

In his first interview since he revealed his shocking COVID-19 diagnosis, Brad “Scarface” Jordan made another statement that shook fans up: he’s on dialysis.

The 49-year-old explained to Willie D on his podcast that his kidneys failed and he had relapsed health-wise when the pair first spoke towards the end of March.

“I gotta change my entire diet,” Face says. “I gotta do dialysis … four times a week, three hours a day. And that’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body. Before the COVID, I never had any kidney disease.”

Back in March, Face spoke to Willie as well as Rob G about his diagnosis, calling it the scariest thing he’s ever experienced. In the month since, Face has been back to the hospital and also shared a bit about his experience there.

“Everybody they’re putting on ventilators is f*cking dying, bro,” Face told Willie D. “I don’t think there’s any real way to treat the COVID. So I would be in the hospital on a f*cking ventilator and I would rather died at home, you know? Than a little hospital room with no toilet, no shower, no nothing, have me quarantined at the hospital. I could have just quarantined at the house. So that month I quarantined at my house was hell bro. I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t breathe bro. It was the worst time of my life because I couldn’t do nothing. My kidneys failed, bro.”

He added, “Hanging on that string of death will make you appreciate life. If you let the doctors tell it, they don’t know how I’m alive.”

Face is still optimistic about living, despite his recent health scares. When asked about his upcoming 50th birthday he already knows who he’s bringing out.

“I’ma have the Tiger King at my sh*t,” he joked, referring to “Tiger King” Joe Exotic.

Watch the full conversation below.

Scarface Gives Health Update, Reveals He’s On Dialysis Amid Kidney Failure  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

