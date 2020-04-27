CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Young Man Shot In The Parking Lot Of A Nursing Home

This is just sad you have it Miami, Florida hasn’t had any killings or shootings in weeks but here in Cincinnati people continue to get shot. Help to me understand how?

Now a 21 year old has been shot in the parking lot of a nursing home.

Via FOX19

Officers responded to a report about 1 a.m. of a person shot in the parking lot at 10722 Wyscarver Road, according to news release from Sharonville Police. The man who was shot was followed to that location by “unknown persons” and was shot while in the parking lot waiting to drop off food to his girlfriend, according to police. The suspects followed the man from the scene after the shooting, their news release states. He was able to get away and drive to a local hospital.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

A , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , in , Lot , man , Nursing Home , of , parking , shot , The , young

Also On 100.3:
Famous Ohioans
18 photos
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 2 days ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 week ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 week ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 2 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 3 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 8 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 10 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 3 years ago
10.05.17
Photos
Close