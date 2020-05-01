CLOSE
Gimme Sum Money, Ty Bri shows Everyone She Hasn’t Learned How to Twerk But She Can Throw it Back

Power Winter Block Party

Source: Taylor Wilkinson / Taylor Wilkinson

The Cleveland Rapper has been moving to her new crib in the city, she did find time to sit down and chat with Micah Dixon even for a little bit.

Her song “Bobbin” has taken off to a ton of Radio markets and clubs, and the latest track she has been pushing is the Hit “Gimme Sum Money”

Yes Ty Bri is dripping in that Gimme Sum Money Video!!

But can she Twerk?

Did Ty Bri throw is back or what?

Leave a comment below

 

