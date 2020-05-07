Cedar Point is already starting to make plans for the 2020 season, even though there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding its exact status, especially with the coronavirus pandemic still looming.

Opening day for the Sandusky, Ohio park, and other Cedar Fair properties, has been delayed indefinitely, and it is still not known when it will start up for the season.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Still, president and CEO of Cedar Fair, Richard Zimmerman, sounded hopeful on the call, saying the plan is to reopen all parks sometime in 2020. He said that once governments give the green light, however, it would still take a minimum of 2-to-3 weeks to get up and running.

During the closure, Cedar Point is working on developing some new guidelines to make sure employees and guests are safe.

Among the changes coming to the park would involve “limiting capacity,” cleaning up and sanitizing the park thoroughly and often, “social distancing plans for ride lines,” and payment options that do not involve cash.

Cedar Point has also mentioned that season tickets for this year would be honored for next year.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Cedar Point

Second Picture Courtesy of Lexington Herald-Leader and Getty Images

LOCAL NEWS: Cedar Point Plans To Reopen for 2020 When Given Approval was originally published on wzakcleveland.com